 Skip to content
We use cookies to improve your experience. By your continued use of this site you accept such use. To change your settings please see our policy.
Espanol ES

BHP extends 30 day payment terms to all local businesses

26 November 2018, 11:00 AM

BHP has announced a change to its procurement policies, extending preferred payment terms of 30 days to all Australian businesses in local areas. This change means nearly 300 local businesses in New South Wales will experience preferred payment terms from December 1.

Mt Arthur Coal Asset President Elsabe Muller said the decision was made following a period of engagement with suppliers, host communities and the Federal Government.

“We’ve heard concerns about the impact of our standard global payment terms on local businesses, and recognise there is more we can do to support our local communities.

We will extend our preferential terms further than the existing small and local businesses already captured.” she said.

All of BHP’s suppliers with a primary operating presence in Newcastle, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Singleton, Denman and Scone - regardless of size - will be placed on 30 day payment terms.

Businesses won’t need to apply for the new payment terms, and will be automatically moved to 30 days on 1 December.

BHP Vice President Supply Sundeep Singh says the change will be a huge win in New South Wales.

“As well as being a major employer in regional communities, we are also a major contributor to local economies - through the jobs we provide, and the goods and services we purchase.” said Mr. Singh.

We value the communities we operate in, and want our local suppliers to grow strong businesses as we grow ours.” Ms Muller added.

BHP’s total direct economic contribution in Australia, including its payments to suppliers, wages and employee benefits, dividends, taxes and royalties in the last financial year was US$19.6 billion.

However Ms Muller says BHP’s success nationally and internationally is built on strong local relationships.

“We understand that the strength and capability of communities that are local to us are critical to the strength and capability of our business as a whole.”

Also in News releases

Marketing

BHP extends 30 day payment terms to all local businesses (Queensland)

BHP has announced a change to its procurement policies, extending preferred payment terms of 30 days to all Australian businesses in local areas. That means more than 600 local businesses in Queensland will receive preferential payment terms from December 1.

Discover More

BHPs Think big campaign outlines how company is addressing global challenges

BHP will today launch the second phase of its Think big advertising campaign.

Discover More

BHP Foundation appoints Chip Goodyear to Board, and progresses $52M commitment to Global Education Programs

The BHP Foundation today announced that Charles (Chip) Goodyear will join the Board as a Director from September 4, 2018 and take up the role of Chairman from February 1, 2019.

Discover More
Subscribe to news alerts

No keyword(s) entered

Please ensure you enter a keyword and try searching again

Invalid email

Sorry, we are unable to subscribe you. Please ensure you have entered a valid email address and try again.

Subscription received

Thank you for subscribing to BHP Billiton news alerts. Please check your email for confirmation of your subscription.

Subscription confirmed

You have already signed up to our newsletter.

Loading the player...